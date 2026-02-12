Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. F10 House / 23o5Studio

F10 House / 23o5Studio

Save

F10 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, GlassF10 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, ChairF10 House / 23o5Studio - Image 4 of 34F10 House / 23o5Studio - Image 5 of 34F10 House / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi MInh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  122
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Areus by BM Windows, TOTO LTD., Unios Vietnam
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Võ Thanh Linh
  • General Contractor: Nguyên Bản Construction
  • Landscape Architecture: Cảnh Quan Hoàng Phi
  • City: Ho Chi MInh City
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
F10 House / 23o5Studio - Image 22 of 34
© Hirouyki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. In Vietnam's accelerating urbanization, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, the proliferation of new residential quarters has alleviated acute housing shortages yet frequently perpetuated obsolete typologies. Many developments recycle standardized house models from two to three decades past, failing to address contemporary demands adequately for spatial comfort, natural ventilation, daylight penetration, aesthetic sophistication, and personalized habitation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "F10 House / 23o5Studio" 12 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038663/f10-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags