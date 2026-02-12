F10 House / 23o5Studio

+ 29

Houses • Ho Chi MInh City, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 122 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Hirouyki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Areus by BM Windows , TOTO LTD. , Unios Vietnam

Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Category: Houses

Design Team: Võ Thanh Linh

General Contractor: Nguyên Bản Construction

Landscape Architecture: Cảnh Quan Hoàng Phi

City: Ho Chi MInh City

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Vietnam's accelerating urbanization, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, the proliferation of new residential quarters has alleviated acute housing shortages yet frequently perpetuated obsolete typologies. Many developments recycle standardized house models from two to three decades past, failing to address contemporary demands adequately for spatial comfort, natural ventilation, daylight penetration, aesthetic sophistication, and personalized habitation.