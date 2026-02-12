F10 House / 23o5Studio

-
Architects: 23o5Studio
- Area: 122 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
Manufacturers: Areus by BM Windows, TOTO LTD., Unios Vietnam
Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
Text description provided by the architects. In Vietnam's accelerating urbanization, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, the proliferation of new residential quarters has alleviated acute housing shortages yet frequently perpetuated obsolete typologies. Many developments recycle standardized house models from two to three decades past, failing to address contemporary demands adequately for spatial comfort, natural ventilation, daylight penetration, aesthetic sophistication, and personalized habitation.