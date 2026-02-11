Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living

-
Architects: Elemental Living
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Panoramic Studio
-
Manufacturers: Champaca, Flos, Kohler, L&E, Studio Italia Design - Lodes, Tile-it, Vyrib Smart Home, WDC
-
Lead Architects: Tune Kantharoup
- Category: Houses, House Interiors
- Architecture Offices: Greenbox Design
- Landscape Design: Pitchayut Luadsoongnern
- Main Contractor: Taweemongkol Construction
- Interior Contractor: Chaiyanutincon
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed and built on the same plot of land as the extended family's residence to provide privacy for a new family unit. Beyond aligning the building with natural sunlight and wind directions, the form of the house emerged as a direct response to the unique conditions of the site. By tilting the building along the land boundary, we maximized usable space while introducing a courtyard that not only enhances functionality but also captures the prevailing southwest wind. This design transforms the courtyard into a natural ventilation gateway that allows airflow throughout the day.