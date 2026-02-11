Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living

+ 23

Houses, House Interiors • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: Elemental Living

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Panoramic Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Champaca , Flos , Kohler , L&E , Studio Italia Design - Lodes , Tile-it , Vyrib Smart Home , WDC

Lead Architects: Tune Kantharoup

Category: Houses, House Interiors

Architecture Offices: Greenbox Design

Landscape Design: Pitchayut Luadsoongnern

Main Contractor: Taweemongkol Construction

Interior Contractor: Chaiyanutincon

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed and built on the same plot of land as the extended family's residence to provide privacy for a new family unit. Beyond aligning the building with natural sunlight and wind directions, the form of the house emerged as a direct response to the unique conditions of the site. By tilting the building along the land boundary, we maximized usable space while introducing a courtyard that not only enhances functionality but also captures the prevailing southwest wind. This design transforms the courtyard into a natural ventilation gateway that allows airflow throughout the day.