World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living

Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living

Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living - Image 2 of 28Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living - Interior PhotographyAxis of Growth House / Elemental Living - Interior PhotographyAxis of Growth House / Elemental Living - Exterior Photography, CourtyardAxis of Growth House / Elemental Living - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, House Interiors
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Elemental Living
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panoramic Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Champaca, Flos, Kohler, L&E, Studio Italia Design - Lodes, Tile-it, Vyrib Smart Home, WDC
  • Lead Architects: Tune Kantharoup
  • Architecture Offices: Greenbox Design
  • Landscape Design: Pitchayut Luadsoongnern
  • Main Contractor: Taweemongkol Construction
  • Interior Contractor: Chaiyanutincon
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
Save this picture!
Axis of Growth House / Elemental Living - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed and built on the same plot of land as the extended family's residence to provide privacy for a new family unit. Beyond aligning the building with natural sunlight and wind directions, the form of the house emerged as a direct response to the unique conditions of the site. By tilting the building along the land boundary, we maximized usable space while introducing a courtyard that not only enhances functionality but also captures the prevailing southwest wind. This design transforms the courtyard into a natural ventilation gateway that allows airflow throughout the day.

Project gallery

About this office
Elemental Living
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThailand
Top #Tags