  Waterfrom Design's Office / Waterfront Design

Waterfrom Design's Office / Waterfront Design

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan
  • Interior Designers: Waterfront Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  218
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Millspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Herman Miller Sayl Chair, Cassina Cab 413, Cassina LC1, Cassina LC3, Cherner Chair
  • Lead Architects: Nic Lee
  • Lead Team: Nic Lee, Elvin Ke
  • Design Team: Sherry Hu, Jia Lin
  • City: Taipei
  • Country: Taiwan
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout eight months of design and on-site work, we realized that what truly matters is not the completeness of drawings, but the intuition shaped by being present. Around 70% of the layout was defined early on, while the remaining 30% was deliberately left without a set function—allowing light, behaviors, and moods to participate in forming the space.

Waterfront Design
Offices Interiors, Taipei, Taiwan
Cite: "Waterfrom Design's Office / Waterfront Design" 15 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038656/waterfrom-designs-office-waterfront-design> ISSN 0719-8884

