Waterfrom Design's Office / Waterfront Design

Taipei, Taiwan
Interior Designers: Waterfront Design
- Area: 218 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Studio Millspace
Manufacturers: Herman Miller Sayl Chair, Cassina Cab 413, Cassina LC1, Cassina LC3, Cherner Chair
Lead Architects: Nic Lee
- Category: Offices Interiors
- Lead Team: Nic Lee, Elvin Ke
- Design Team: Sherry Hu, Jia Lin
- City: Taipei
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Throughout eight months of design and on-site work, we realized that what truly matters is not the completeness of drawings, but the intuition shaped by being present. Around 70% of the layout was defined early on, while the remaining 30% was deliberately left without a set function—allowing light, behaviors, and moods to participate in forming the space.