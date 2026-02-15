Waterfrom Design's Office / Waterfront Design

+ 21

Offices Interiors • Taipei, Taiwan Interior Designers: Waterfront Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 218 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio Millspace

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Herman Miller Sayl Chair , Cassina Cab 413 , Cassina LC1 , Cassina LC3 , Cherner Chair

Lead Architects: Nic Lee

Category: Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Nic Lee, Elvin Ke

Design Team: Sherry Hu, Jia Lin

City: Taipei

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout eight months of design and on-site work, we realized that what truly matters is not the completeness of drawings, but the intuition shaped by being present. Around 70% of the layout was defined early on, while the remaining 30% was deliberately left without a set function—allowing light, behaviors, and moods to participate in forming the space.