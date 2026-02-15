Submit a Project Advertise
World
BERTH COFFEE Minatomirai

BERTH COFFEE Minatomirai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Yokohama, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  146
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
  • Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Design Team: Yuya Maeshiba
  • General Contractor: kplus
  • City: Yokohama
  • Country: Japan
BERTH COFFEE Minatomirai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. This is the third location of the coffee brand BERTH COFFEE, planned and operated by Backpackers' Japan, known for establishments like Nui and CITAN. The new café is located in Yokohama's Minatomirai area, just a three-minute walk from Minatomirai Station, occupying approximately 75 square meters within a high-rise complex. Adjacent to it is a shared terrace within the building. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to design both the café and the shared terrace as a unified space.

Material

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsJapan

