BERTH COFFEE Minatomirai

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki

Design Team: Yuya Maeshiba

General Contractor: kplus

City: Yokohama

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is the third location of the coffee brand BERTH COFFEE, planned and operated by Backpackers' Japan, known for establishments like Nui and CITAN. The new café is located in Yokohama's Minatomirai area, just a three-minute walk from Minatomirai Station, occupying approximately 75 square meters within a high-rise complex. Adjacent to it is a shared terrace within the building. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to design both the café and the shared terrace as a unified space.