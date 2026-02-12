Submit a Project Advertise
Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine

Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine - Image 2 of 27Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine - Image 3 of 27Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine - Exterior PhotographyBaoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine - Interior PhotographyBaoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Energy Plant
Shanghai, China
  • Category: Energy Plant
  • Design Team: Jake Walker，Daniel Gass, Guan Jingwen, Li Chenxi, Tan Jun, Ji Xiaodan, Hao Xue, Wang Zixian, Liang Wenyuan, Zhang Jingyan etc.
  • Consultants: BAM (Architecture, Landscape, Masterplanning)
  • Structural And Fire Consulting: ARUP
  • Façade Consultant: Hyder
  • Structure And Construction Drawing: Wuzhou
  • Structure: JAE
  • Clients: Baojingang
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine - Image 2 of 27
© Derryck Menere

Text description provided by the architects. BAM's design for the Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center sets a transformative precedent for municipal solid waste (MSW) treatment facilities, reimagining them as multifunctional urban amenities. Through design experimentation, BAM encourages the perception of these facilities as integral components of the urban landscape rather than undesirable infrastructure.

Project gallery

Cite: "Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine" 12 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038646/baoshan-waste-to-energy-center-ballistic-architecture-machine> ISSN 0719-8884

