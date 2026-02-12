Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center / Ballistic Architecture Machine

•
Shanghai, China
-
Architects: Ballistic Architecture Machine
- Area: 128000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Derryck Menere
-
Lead Architects: Daniel Gass, Jake Walker
- Category: Energy Plant
- Design Team: Jake Walker，Daniel Gass, Guan Jingwen, Li Chenxi, Tan Jun, Ji Xiaodan, Hao Xue, Wang Zixian, Liang Wenyuan, Zhang Jingyan etc.
- Consultants: BAM (Architecture, Landscape, Masterplanning)
- Structural And Fire Consulting: ARUP
- Façade Consultant: Hyder
- Structure And Construction Drawing: Wuzhou
- Structure: JAE
- Clients: Baojingang
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. BAM's design for the Baoshan Waste-to-Energy Center sets a transformative precedent for municipal solid waste (MSW) treatment facilities, reimagining them as multifunctional urban amenities. Through design experimentation, BAM encourages the perception of these facilities as integral components of the urban landscape rather than undesirable infrastructure.