The Day of Launching / Practice on Earth + ARC Z Architects

+ 24

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Haotian Wu, Yun Wang, Baolin Liu, Yuyang Tong, Wenze Zhang (Practice on Earth); Zi Meng, Yinuo Qiu, Guanming Huang(ARC Z Architects)

Structural Consultant: De Li

Lighting Consultant: ELA

Façade Consultant: Suzhou Shaoxinsi Architectural Technology

Chief Curators: Xiangning Li, Changjun Gao

On Site Coordination: Feng Zhang, Wenjun Zhang

LDI: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Ldi Team: Zhuangbin Lin, Rong Cheng, Da Xue, Wenhui Jiang

Construction Team: Suzhou Shengyao Environmental Art Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. As an installation for SUSAS 2025 (Shanghai Urban Space Art Season), this project is situated on Fuxing Island, Shanghai—once the former China Shipbuilding Factory, which relocated across the Huangpu River in the early 2000s. The client initially asked for an intervention to enhance the slipway's exposed elevation. Yet on site we realized the slipway is more than a façade: it traces the site's central axis and, more importantly, was the final stage where ships were assembled and launched. Rather than a surface upgrade, the project begins by activating a larger imagination embedded in the scale and memory of the place.