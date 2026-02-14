Submit a Project Advertise
The Day of Launching / Practice on Earth + ARC Z Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: ARC Z Architects, Practice on Earth
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingyan Zhu, Action Media
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KadaRay
  • Lead Architects: Haotian Wu, Cloe Yun Wang, Zi Meng
  • Design Team: Haotian Wu, Yun Wang, Baolin Liu, Yuyang Tong, Wenze Zhang (Practice on Earth); Zi Meng, Yinuo Qiu, Guanming Huang(ARC Z Architects)
  • Structural Consultant: De Li
  • Lighting Consultant: ELA
  • Façade Consultant: Suzhou Shaoxinsi Architectural Technology
  • Chief Curators: Xiangning Li, Changjun Gao
  • On Site Coordination: Feng Zhang, Wenjun Zhang
  • LDI: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Ldi Team: Zhuangbin Lin, Rong Cheng, Da Xue, Wenhui Jiang
  • Construction Team: Suzhou Shengyao Environmental Art Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. As an installation for SUSAS 2025 (Shanghai Urban Space Art Season), this project is situated on Fuxing Island, Shanghai—once the former China Shipbuilding Factory, which relocated across the Huangpu River in the early 2000s. The client initially asked for an intervention to enhance the slipway's exposed elevation. Yet on site we realized the slipway is more than a façade: it traces the site's central axis and, more importantly, was the final stage where ships were assembled and launched. Rather than a surface upgrade, the project begins by activating a larger imagination embedded in the scale and memory of the place.

