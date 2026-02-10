De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. This school year marks the opening of 'de Zevensprong', the new Integrated Child and Expertise Centre in Hoorn, the Netherlands. Designed by Amsterdam architecture studio KRFT, the building brings together five former locations for special (primary) education into one sustainable environment for learning, care, childcare and sport. The centre is a place where children feel at home, can develop freely, and where professionals work side by side with one shared vision: the child comes first.