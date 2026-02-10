De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture

•
Hoorn, The Netherlands
Architects: KRFT Architecture
- Area: 6980 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Stijn Bollaert, Christian van der Kooy
- Category: Schools, Sustainability
- Project Lead: Alexander Beeloo
- Team: Oscar Vos, Thomas Dieben, Alexander Beeloo, John Rous, Ashleigh Sullivan, Luke van der Vorst, Sohila Elshenawi, Thomas Fell Rubio, Javier Pose Bazarra
- Users: IKEC de Zevensprong Stichting Trigoon, SWV De Westfriese Knoop, SWV VO West-Friesland Parlan, Stichting Kinderopvang, Gemeente Hoorn
- Landscape Architect: Jan de Vries, Grijs Kleurt Groen
- Floor: Tarkett linoleum
- Building Services: Unica Building Projects
- Research: Stichting Mevrouw Meijer
- Cladding: Moso Bamboo X-treme Gevelbekleding
- Timber Frame: Frank van Roij
- Shell Construction: De Groot Vroomshoop
- Installation Consultancy: De Blaay – Van den Bogaard
- Insulation: Flexibele houtwol
- Sports: Bosan
- Furnitures Design: Straxs
- Floors: Spereco
- City: Hoorn
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. This school year marks the opening of 'de Zevensprong', the new Integrated Child and Expertise Centre in Hoorn, the Netherlands. Designed by Amsterdam architecture studio KRFT, the building brings together five former locations for special (primary) education into one sustainable environment for learning, care, childcare and sport. The centre is a place where children feel at home, can develop freely, and where professionals work side by side with one shared vision: the child comes first.