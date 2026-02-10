Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. The Netherlands
  5. De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture

De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture

Save

De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture - Exterior PhotographyDe Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodDe Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture - Exterior PhotographyDe Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodDe Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools, Sustainability
Hoorn, The Netherlands
  • Project Lead: Alexander Beeloo
  • Team: Oscar Vos, Thomas Dieben, Alexander Beeloo, John Rous, Ashleigh Sullivan, Luke van der Vorst, Sohila Elshenawi, Thomas Fell Rubio, Javier Pose Bazarra
  • Users: IKEC de Zevensprong Stichting Trigoon, SWV De Westfriese Knoop, SWV VO West-Friesland Parlan, Stichting Kinderopvang, Gemeente Hoorn
  • Landscape Architect: Jan de Vries, Grijs Kleurt Groen
  • Floor: Tarkett linoleum
  • Building Services: Unica Building Projects
  • Research: Stichting Mevrouw Meijer
  • Cladding: Moso Bamboo X-treme Gevelbekleding
  • Timber Frame: Frank van Roij
  • Shell Construction: De Groot Vroomshoop
  • Installation Consultancy: De Blaay – Van den Bogaard
  • Insulation: Flexibele houtwol
  • Sports: Bosan
  • Furnitures Design: Straxs
  • Floors: Spereco
  • City: Hoorn
  • Country: The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. This school year marks the opening of 'de Zevensprong', the new Integrated Child and Expertise Centre in Hoorn, the Netherlands. Designed by Amsterdam architecture studio KRFT, the building brings together five former locations for special (primary) education into one sustainable environment for learning, care, childcare and sport. The centre is a place where children feel at home, can develop freely, and where professionals work side by side with one shared vision: the child comes first.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KRFT Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSustainabilityThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSustainabilityThe Netherlands
Cite: "De Zevensprong - Integrated Child and Expertise Center / KRFT Architecture" 10 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038635/de-zevensprong-integrated-child-and-expertise-center-krft-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags