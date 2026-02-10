Room 1101 / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects

•
Osaka, Japan
-
Architects: FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects
- Area: 78 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Norihito Yamauchi
-
Lead Architects: Kouichi Kimura
- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Tomoaki Kimura
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: River
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The purpose of the renovation is to revive an urban apartment into a space as a second house. Responding to the client's request of 'living an extraordinary life in a versatile space', I put focus on the design of the opening in the beginning.