  Room 1101 / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Osaka, Japan
Room 1101 / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. The purpose of the renovation is to revive an urban apartment into a space as a second house. Responding to the client's request of 'living an extraordinary life in a versatile space', I put focus on the design of the opening in the beginning.

About this office
FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects
Office

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
