Entremontes House / Harpa Arquitetura

Houses • Montenegro, Brazil Architects: Harpa Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 390 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Castellar Lareiras , ComSteel , Móveis Design , Painel Fidelidade Marmoraria , Stella Iluminação

Lead Architect: Júlia Hamann

Category: Houses

Architecture And Interior Project: Pedro Pupe, Aline Zanchet

Civil Works: Felipe Jacobsen

Construction: ComSteel

City: Montenegro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Entremontes House is a single-family residence located on a rare urban site between two hills that shape the skyline of Montenegro, in southern Brazil. Set on a 5,000 m² plot, the project embraces a unique condition where urban infrastructure coexists with natural landscapes. Designed by Harpa Arquitetura, the house explores this duality by carefully mediating the relationship between city and nature.