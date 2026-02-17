Entremontes House / Harpa Arquitetura

-
Architects: Harpa Arquitetura
- Area: 390 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: Castellar Lareiras, ComSteel, Móveis Design, Painel Fidelidade Marmoraria, Stella Iluminação
-
Lead Architect: Júlia Hamann
Text description provided by the architects. Entremontes House is a single-family residence located on a rare urban site between two hills that shape the skyline of Montenegro, in southern Brazil. Set on a 5,000 m² plot, the project embraces a unique condition where urban infrastructure coexists with natural landscapes. Designed by Harpa Arquitetura, the house explores this duality by carefully mediating the relationship between city and nature.