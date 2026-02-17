Submit a Project Advertise
Entremontes House / Harpa Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Montenegro, Brazil
  • Architects: Harpa Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Castellar Lareiras, ComSteel, Móveis Design, Painel Fidelidade Marmoraria, Stella Iluminação
  • Lead Architect: Júlia Hamann
  • Category: Houses
  • Architecture And Interior Project: Pedro Pupe, Aline Zanchet
  • Civil Works: Felipe Jacobsen
  • Construction: ComSteel
  • City: Montenegro
  • Country: Brazil
Entremontes House / Harpa Arquitetura - Image 15 of 44
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. Entremontes House is a single-family residence located on a rare urban site between two hills that shape the skyline of Montenegro, in southern Brazil. Set on a 5,000 m² plot, the project embraces a unique condition where urban infrastructure coexists with natural landscapes. Designed by Harpa Arquitetura, the house explores this duality by carefully mediating the relationship between city and nature.

About this office
Harpa Arquitetura
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Cite: "Entremontes House / Harpa Arquitetura" [Casa Entremontes / Harpa Arquitetura] 17 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038590/entremontes-house-harpa-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

