Potter Museum of Art / Wood Marsh

+ 30

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Ian Potter Museum of Art, Education and Programs Centre is a significant expansion of the original museum at the University of Melbourne's Parkville campus, extending into the heritage-listed 1930s Physics Annex. Connecting with both the campus and a major road leading out of the city centre, the concave, mirrored, polished stainless-steel portal extends from the original façade, marking the museum's presence and creating a multi-faceted public interface.