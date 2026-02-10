Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Museum, Educational Architecture, Extension
Parkville, Australia
Potter Museum of Art / Wood Marsh - Exterior Photography, Arch, Glass
© Fergus Floyd

Text description provided by the architects. The Ian Potter Museum of Art, Education and Programs Centre is a significant expansion of the original museum at the University of Melbourne's Parkville campus, extending into the heritage-listed 1930s Physics Annex. Connecting with both the campus and a major road leading out of the city centre, the concave, mirrored, polished stainless-steel portal extends from the original façade, marking the museum's presence and creating a multi-faceted public interface.

Wood Marsh
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumEducational ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionAustralia

Cite: "Potter Museum of Art / Wood Marsh" 10 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038548/potter-museum-of-art-wood-marsh> ISSN 0719-8884

