Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide)

Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide)

Save

Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide) - Image 2 of 14Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide) - Image 3 of 14Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide) - Image 4 of 14Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide) - Image 5 of 14Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide) - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit
Lisboa, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide) - Image 2 of 14
© Dylan Perrenoud

Text description provided by the architects. One of the many misconceptions that has preoccupied the world of architecture in recent decades is that architecture's noble existence occurs only in the built world.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide)
Office

Material

Fabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPortugal

Materials and Tags

FabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPortugal
Cite: "Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide)" 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038538/garage-encounters> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags