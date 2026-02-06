Garage Encounters / BUREAU (Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide)

-
- Area: 2200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Dylan Perrenoud
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit
- Lead Team: Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta,
- Design Team: Lujza Lehocká, Finia Sonderegger, Valentin Racine, Romane Guillou
- General Contractor: Ideawood, Metalúrgica Frontal
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. One of the many misconceptions that has preoccupied the world of architecture in recent decades is that architecture's noble existence occurs only in the built world.