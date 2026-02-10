Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

Save

Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyPequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Image 3 of 16Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Image 4 of 16Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Image 5 of 16Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training, Other Facilities
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Coordination: Ricardo Gusmão
  • Project Team: Luiza Falcão, Milena Melo, Paola Ornaghi, Raquel Morita
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A3 Estruturas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Corelo Chaves Projetos Tecnicos
  • City: Ribeirão Preto
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Image 3 of 16
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion project of CPP College arises from the need to adapt the school space to new usage demands, respecting the identity of the original architectural ensemble, which was also designed by our office. The main question was to understand how to intervene in an already established architecture, adding value without compromising the existing language and harmony.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesBrazil
Cite: "Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos" [Quadra Colégio Pequeno Príncipe / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos] 10 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038507/pequeno-principe-school-court-ricardo-gusmao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags