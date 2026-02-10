Pequeno Príncipe School Court / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

•
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
-
Architects: Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos
- Area: 835 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training, Other Facilities
- Coordination: Ricardo Gusmão
- Project Team: Luiza Falcão, Milena Melo, Paola Ornaghi, Raquel Morita
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A3 Estruturas
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Corelo Chaves Projetos Tecnicos
- City: Ribeirão Preto
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The expansion project of CPP College arises from the need to adapt the school space to new usage demands, respecting the identity of the original architectural ensemble, which was also designed by our office. The main question was to understand how to intervene in an already established architecture, adding value without compromising the existing language and harmony.