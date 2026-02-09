JT Residence / Wahana Architects

+ 18

Category: Houses

Design Team: Cendana M Putra

General Contractor: CNC CONCRETE

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. This modern tropical house embodies a harmonious blend of modern design and the distinctive elements of the trop- a ical environment. Situated on a relatively narrow plot of land, the house employs a simple yet captivating single mass design. Fengshui principles are integrated into the spatial layout, creating a positive energy alignment. Catering to the client's penchant for hosting guests and events, the primary concept of the house is an open plan, where the main spaces are designed to provide a spacious and open atmosphere.