World
JT Residence / Wahana Architects

© Ernest Theofilus

Jakarta, Indonesia
  Architects: Wahana Architects
  Area: 800
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Ernest Theofilus
  Lead Architects: Rudy Kelena
  • Category: Houses
  Design Team: Cendana M Putra
  General Contractor: CNC CONCRETE
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
© Ernest Theofilus

This modern tropical house embodies a harmonious blend of modern design and the distinctive elements of the tropical environment. Situated on a relatively narrow plot of land, the house employs a simple yet captivating single mass design. Fengshui principles are integrated into the spatial layout, creating a positive energy alignment. Catering to the client's penchant for hosting guests and events, the primary concept of the house is an open plan, where the main spaces are designed to provide a spacious and open atmosphere.

Wahana Architects
"JT Residence / Wahana Architects" 09 Feb 2026. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags