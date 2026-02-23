Submit a Project Advertise
Exeter Road Pavilion / Neiheiser Argyros

Residential Architecture
London, United Kingdom
Exeter Road Pavilion / Neiheiser Argyros - Image 6 of 16
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. The Exeter Road Pavilion is an adaptive reuse of a modest Victorian garden outbuilding in northwest London, redesigned for an art collector and amateur DJ who wanted a place equally suited to storing books, records, and artworks as to hosting garden gatherings, workouts, and the occasional ping-pong match. Our brief was twofold: create an interior cabinet for storage and an exterior canopy for shelter. From the outset, we saw these as a single architectural problem rather than two separate tasks.

Neiheiser Argyros
Top #Tags