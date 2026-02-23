Exeter Road Pavilion / Neiheiser Argyros

+ 11

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Ryan Neiheiser, Xristina Argyros

Design Team: Nikolas von Schwabe, George Foufas, Stelios Gatsinos

General Contractor: Haydon Finch

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constant

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The Exeter Road Pavilion is an adaptive reuse of a modest Victorian garden outbuilding in northwest London, redesigned for an art collector and amateur DJ who wanted a place equally suited to storing books, records, and artworks as to hosting garden gatherings, workouts, and the occasional ping-pong match. Our brief was twofold: create an interior cabinet for storage and an exterior canopy for shelter. From the outset, we saw these as a single architectural problem rather than two separate tasks.