Itupeva House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

-
Architects: UNA MUNIZVIEGAS
- Area: 640 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Manufacturers: Alwitra, Atelie Irmãos Fernandes, Atelie Perdizes, Concresteel, Durval Gonçalves de Assis, Hunter Douglas, Marcenaria Da Fazenda, kitchens
-
Lead Architect: Cristiane Muniz, Fernando Viégas
- Category: Houses
- Collaborators: Thiago Zati, Joaquin Gak, Leonardo Sarabanda, Paula Reis, Ana Luiza Correa, Sabrine Klitzke, Antônio Viégas, Matheus Pardal, Larissa Urbano, Manuela Raitelli
- Wood Structure: ITA Engenharia em Madeira
- Estrutura Concreto: Stec do Brasil
- Construction: F2 Engenharia
- Landscape: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasoni
- Lighting: Lux Projetos
- City: Itupeva
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Visits to the site sparked the desire to build a house that would blend into the landscape. We found large rocks on the land, which is protected by dense vegetation, that protruded from the steep slope of the southern portion. There's also a lake nearby, accessible via a short trail through the woods.