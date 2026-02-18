Submit a Project Advertise
Itupeva House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itupeva, Brazil
  • Architects: UNA MUNIZVIEGAS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  640
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alwitra, Atelie Irmãos Fernandes, Atelie Perdizes, Concresteel, Durval Gonçalves de Assis, Hunter Douglas, Marcenaria Da Fazenda, kitchens
  • Lead Architect: Cristiane Muniz, Fernando Viégas
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborators: Thiago Zati, Joaquin Gak, Leonardo Sarabanda, Paula Reis, Ana Luiza Correa, Sabrine Klitzke, Antônio Viégas, Matheus Pardal, Larissa Urbano, Manuela Raitelli
  • Wood Structure: ITA Engenharia em Madeira
  • Estrutura Concreto: Stec do Brasil
  • Construction: F2 Engenharia
  • Landscape: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasoni
  • Lighting: Lux Projetos
  • City: Itupeva
  • Country: Brazil
Itupeva House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS - Image 8 of 26
© Rodrigo Fonseca

Text description provided by the architects. Visits to the site sparked the desire to build a house that would blend into the landscape. We found large rocks on the land, which is protected by dense vegetation, that protruded from the steep slope of the southern portion. There's also a lake nearby, accessible via a short trail through the woods.

About this office
UNA MUNIZVIEGAS
Office

Cite: "Itupeva House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS" [Casa Itupeva / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS] 18 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038496/itupeva-house-una-munizviegas> ISSN 0719-8884

