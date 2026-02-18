Itupeva House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

+ 21

Houses • Itupeva, Brazil Architects: UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 640 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers: Alwitra, Atelie Irmãos Fernandes, Atelie Perdizes, Concresteel, Durval Gonçalves de Assis, Hunter Douglas, Marcenaria Da Fazenda, kitchens

Lead Architect: Cristiane Muniz, Fernando Viégas

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Thiago Zati, Joaquin Gak, Leonardo Sarabanda, Paula Reis, Ana Luiza Correa, Sabrine Klitzke, Antônio Viégas, Matheus Pardal, Larissa Urbano, Manuela Raitelli

Wood Structure: ITA Engenharia em Madeira

Estrutura Concreto: Stec do Brasil

Construction: F2 Engenharia

Landscape: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasoni

Lighting: Lux Projetos

City: Itupeva

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Visits to the site sparked the desire to build a house that would blend into the landscape. We found large rocks on the land, which is protected by dense vegetation, that protruded from the steep slope of the southern portion. There's also a lake nearby, accessible via a short trail through the woods.