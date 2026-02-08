Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura

Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura

Save

Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura - Image 2 of 24Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamCarcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Beam, ChairCarcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedCarcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ibicoara, Brazil
  • Architects: Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dander Freitas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arquivo Reuso
  • Category: Houses
  • Coordination: Victoria Nizarala
  • Project Team: Lara Guimarães, Mariânela Bastos, Bruna Rios
  • Reusable Materials: Arquivo Reuso
  • City: Ibicoara
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura - Image 2 of 24
© Dander Freitas

"The most sustainable building is the one that already exists." This statement, made by the director of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Carl Elefante, brings an inconvenient truth. In this context, the Carcará House is a pilot project that aims to reduce the extraction of raw materials, transportation distances, and the amount of waste generated by the construction industry, expanding the concept of sustainability.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura" [Casa Carcará / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura] 08 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038479/carcara-house-victoria-nizarala-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags