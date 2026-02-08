Carcará House / Victoria Nizarala Arquitetura

+ 19

Category: Houses

Coordination: Victoria Nizarala

Project Team: Lara Guimarães, Mariânela Bastos, Bruna Rios

Reusable Materials: Arquivo Reuso

City: Ibicoara

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

"The most sustainable building is the one that already exists." This statement, made by the director of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Carl Elefante, brings an inconvenient truth. In this context, the Carcará House is a pilot project that aims to reduce the extraction of raw materials, transportation distances, and the amount of waste generated by the construction industry, expanding the concept of sustainability.