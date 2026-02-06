Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Gunawarman 35 / WOFF

Gunawarman 35 / WOFF

Save

Gunawarman 35 / WOFF - Exterior PhotographyGunawarman 35 / WOFF - Image 3 of 27Gunawarman 35 / WOFF - Exterior PhotographyGunawarman 35 / WOFF - Image 5 of 27Gunawarman 35 / WOFF - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: WOFF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Teras Bata Serpong, mulia glass
  • Lead Architects: Joe Willendra
  • Lead Team: Joe Willendra
  • Design Team: Stevanus Halim, Emilia Yustiana
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lelco Group
  • General Contractor: PT. KANG
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gunawarman 35 / WOFF - Exterior Photography
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Gunawarman 35 stands at a corner in the heart of Jakarta's Gunawarman district — a meeting point of residential calm and urban vibrancy, of heritage textures and contemporary life. The design embraces this duality, creating a dialogue between scale, material, and light.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
WOFF
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureIndonesia

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Gunawarman 35 / WOFF" 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038448/gunawarman-35-woff> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags