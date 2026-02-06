Gunawarman 35 / WOFF

•
Jakarta, Indonesia
-
Architects: WOFF
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
-
Manufacturers: Teras Bata Serpong, mulia glass
-
Lead Architects: Joe Willendra
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Joe Willendra
- Design Team: Stevanus Halim, Emilia Yustiana
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lelco Group
- General Contractor: PT. KANG
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Gunawarman 35 stands at a corner in the heart of Jakarta's Gunawarman district — a meeting point of residential calm and urban vibrancy, of heritage textures and contemporary life. The design embraces this duality, creating a dialogue between scale, material, and light.