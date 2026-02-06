Gunawarman 35 / WOFF

+ 22

Category: Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Joe Willendra

Design Team: Stevanus Halim, Emilia Yustiana

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lelco Group

General Contractor: PT. KANG

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Gunawarman 35 stands at a corner in the heart of Jakarta's Gunawarman district — a meeting point of residential calm and urban vibrancy, of heritage textures and contemporary life. The design embraces this duality, creating a dialogue between scale, material, and light.