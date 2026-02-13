Guangzhou Baiyun (Tangxi) Station East Plot – Twin Towers Interior / DuShe Architectural Design

+ 20

Offices Interiors • Guangzhou, China Architects: DuShe Architectural Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 16320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: TAL

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ceramic tiles (Nobel Tiles) , Dulux , Engineered stone (Gelandi Solid Surface) , Gelandi Solid Surface , Nobel Tiles , Paint (Dulux)

Lead Architects: Yijia Liu, Tianqi Ding, Yudan Li, Yanxin Li, Yujia Zhai

Category: Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Yijia Liu

Overall Lead & Architectural Design: Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Interior Constructor: China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Façade Design: Architectural Design and Research Institute of SCUT Co., Ltd. & Academician He Jingtang Studio

Collaborators: Shenzhen Zhongzhuang Construction Group Co., Ltd.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. As one of the "largest railway transportation hubs in Asia," Guangzhou Baiyun Station relies on its supporting station complex to realize the "Station-City Integration" model. The interior design of the East Plot Twin Towers takes the architectural and facade logic as its starting point, continuing the morphological language of "High Mountains and Flowing Water." By extending the facade language to the interior scale, the design achieves systematic synergy between the architecture, facade, and interior spaces, facilitating the hub's overall evolution from a mere transportation facility into a vibrant urban public activity space. Standing atop the super TOD hub of Guangzhou Baiyun Station, the twin towers on the East Plot are positioned as headquarters office buildings for unicorn enterprises in the Greater Bay Area. Our vision is not merely to build an office tower above a transportation hub, but to deliver a groundbreaking reinvention of the traditional transit-oriented office model—transforming it from a mere transportation adjunct into a dynamic urban node. Drawing inspiration from the architectural facade language of "High Mountains and Flowing Water," the design allows natural forms and artistic conception to evolve and flourish within the interior spaces. This approach precisely addresses the deep-seated needs of emerging enterprises regarding spatial quality, talent attraction, and community connectivity. Ultimately, it creates a distinctive workplace that fosters connections with nature and culture, all within the context of an intensive and efficient transportation hub.