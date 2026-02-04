Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes

•
Paris, France
-
Architects: NZI Architectes
- Area: 6575 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Frederic Delangle
-
Lead Architect: NZI Architectes
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Social Housing
- Client: RIVP / HÉNÉO
- Existing Area: 4.125 m2
- Proposed Area: 2.450 m2
- Certifications / Labels: NF Habitat HQE Effinergie Renovation, E3C1, Bio-based Building Label – Level 1, BIM Level 2
- Budget: €9 million (excl. VAT)
- General Contractor : Genere
- Cost Consultancy: ECALLARD
- Building Services: B52
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. At 29 rue Nollet in Paris (17th arrondissement), for the Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris (RIVP), the client, the architectural firm NZI Architectes (Sandra de Giorgio, Gianluca Gaudenzi) completed in December 2025 the conversion of an obsolete car park into a social housing residence comprising 83 units. Gross floor area: 2,450.1 sq m.