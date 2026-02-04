Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes

Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes

Save

Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes - Exterior PhotographyParking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, BalconyParking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, BalconyParking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodParking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing
Paris, France
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Client: RIVP / HÉNÉO
  • Existing Area: 4.125 m2
  • Proposed Area: 2.450 m2
  • Certifications / Labels: NF Habitat HQE Effinergie Renovation, E3C1, Bio-based Building Label – Level 1, BIM Level 2
  • Budget: €9 million (excl. VAT)
  • General Contractor : Genere
  • Cost Consultancy: ECALLARD
  • Building Services: B52
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Frederic Delangle

Text description provided by the architects. At 29 rue Nollet in Paris (17th arrondissement), for the Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris (RIVP), the client, the architectural firm NZI Architectes (Sandra de Giorgio, Gianluca Gaudenzi) completed in December 2025 the conversion of an obsolete car park into a social housing residence comprising 83 units. Gross floor area: 2,450.1 sq m.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NZI Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance
Cite: "Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes" 04 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038431/parking-lot-into-social-housing-residence-nzi-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags