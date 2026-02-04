Parking Lot into Social Housing Residence / NZI Architectes

+ 24

Category: Social Housing

Client: RIVP / HÉNÉO

Existing Area: 4.125 m2

Proposed Area: 2.450 m2

Certifications / Labels: NF Habitat HQE Effinergie Renovation, E3C1, Bio-based Building Label – Level 1, BIM Level 2

Budget: €9 million (excl. VAT)

General Contractor : Genere

Cost Consultancy: ECALLARD

Building Services: B52

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. At 29 rue Nollet in Paris (17th arrondissement), for the Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris (RIVP), the client, the architectural firm NZI Architectes (Sandra de Giorgio, Gianluca Gaudenzi) completed in December 2025 the conversion of an obsolete car park into a social housing residence comprising 83 units. Gross floor area: 2,450.1 sq m.