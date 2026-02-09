Hangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA

+ 44

Text description provided by the architects. This community art museum is a transformative renovation based on an unfinished project, originally consisting of a completed underground parking garage and a planned three-story above-ground structure. To meet the museum's functional requirements, part of the underground space was converted into exhibition halls and seamlessly connected to the levels above. This project represents an "inside-out" creation: the evolution of internal needs reshaped the original structure and facade, allowing it to metamorphose into an entirely new entity while strictly adhering to the planning prototype of "a cube truncated by a right cylinder" and the constraints of the existing subterranean structure.