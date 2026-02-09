Submit a Project Advertise
Hangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA

Hangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA - Exterior PhotographyHangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA - Interior Photography, GlassHangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, HandrailHangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA - Image 5 of 49Hangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum, Renovation
Hangzhou, China
Hangzhou Empathy Museum / TAOA - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of TAOA

Text description provided by the architects. This community art museum is a transformative renovation based on an unfinished project, originally consisting of a completed underground parking garage and a planned three-story above-ground structure. To meet the museum's functional requirements, part of the underground space was converted into exhibition halls and seamlessly connected to the levels above. This project represents an "inside-out" creation: the evolution of internal needs reshaped the original structure and facade, allowing it to metamorphose into an entirely new entity while strictly adhering to the planning prototype of "a cube truncated by a right cylinder" and the constraints of the existing subterranean structure.

TAOA
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationChina

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of TAOA

杭州同理轩美术馆 / TAOA陶磊建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

