GC House / Estúdio Naia

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Estúdio Naia

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 706 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Israel Gollino

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alwitra , Lumini , ZM Pedras Brasil , Zildemar Marmoraria

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: Dayane Faria Rosseto e Samuel Cury

Construction Company: MP Cardoso

Furniture: Renovação Móveis

Lighting Design: A2 Lighting Design

Artistic Painting: Sergio Santos Pintura Artística

Pictures: Galeria Maluf

Metal Structure: Eleve Estruturas Metálicas

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. CG House integrates with nature and embraces the central tree of the land. This residence in the interior of São Paulo bets on functional blocks, social integration, and aesthetics inspired by contemporary Brazilian modernism. Located on a corner lot of 5,051m², filled with trees and marked by a slope that opens to a valley view, GC House was conceived as a weekend retreat to host friends and family. Designed by Estúdio Naia, the residence aimed to preserve the existing vegetation, especially a large tree at the center of the lot, which ultimately became the focal point of the project.