GC House / Estúdio Naia

-
Architects: Estúdio Naia
- Area: 706 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Israel Gollino
-
Manufacturers: Alwitra, Lumini, ZM Pedras Brasil, Zildemar Marmoraria
- Category: Houses
- Architects In Charge: Dayane Faria Rosseto e Samuel Cury
- Construction Company: MP Cardoso
- Furniture: Renovação Móveis
- Lighting Design: A2 Lighting Design
- Artistic Painting: Sergio Santos Pintura Artística
- Pictures: Galeria Maluf
- Metal Structure: Eleve Estruturas Metálicas
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. CG House integrates with nature and embraces the central tree of the land. This residence in the interior of São Paulo bets on functional blocks, social integration, and aesthetics inspired by contemporary Brazilian modernism. Located on a corner lot of 5,051m², filled with trees and marked by a slope that opens to a valley view, GC House was conceived as a weekend retreat to host friends and family. Designed by Estúdio Naia, the residence aimed to preserve the existing vegetation, especially a large tree at the center of the lot, which ultimately became the focal point of the project.