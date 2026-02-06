House in the Woods / Espinoza Carvajal Arquitectos

+ 18

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Santiago Espinoza

Design Team: Kenny Espinoza, José Miguel Cornejo

Technical Team: Natalia Gandarillas, Diego Sansintuña, Melisa Falcon

General Construction: La Manos Sucias

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Ing. Juan Sebastián Pérez, Ing. Mauricio Cattani

Project Management: Studio Urbana

Landscape Architecture: Color Madera Estudio

Architecture Offices: Daniel Teran Visualizaciones

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. Leaving behind the urban fervor of Quito requires a slow decantation, a change of pace where asphalt finally yields to the vegetation of the dry steppe. In the Guayllabamba valley, architecture does not seek to conquer the land but to coexist with it; the House in the Forest arises from this premise, not as an imposed structure, but as a device for inhabiting time. The project is best understood under the logic of the "nest": a structure that weaves intergenerational memories and, instead of settling heavily, decides to levitate over a landscape that it barely disturbs.