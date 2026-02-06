Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Santiago Espinoza
  • Design Team: Kenny Espinoza, José Miguel Cornejo
  • Technical Team: Natalia Gandarillas, Diego Sansintuña, Melisa Falcon
  • General Construction: La Manos Sucias
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Ing. Juan Sebastián Pérez, Ing. Mauricio Cattani
  • Project Management: Studio Urbana
  • Landscape Architecture: Color Madera Estudio
  • Architecture Offices: Daniel Teran Visualizaciones
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House in the Woods / Espinoza Carvajal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Silueta Amarilla+SAJAESCA

Text description provided by the architects. Leaving behind the urban fervor of Quito requires a slow decantation, a change of pace where asphalt finally yields to the vegetation of the dry steppe. In the Guayllabamba valley, architecture does not seek to conquer the land but to coexist with it; the House in the Forest arises from this premise, not as an imposed structure, but as a device for inhabiting time. The project is best understood under the logic of the "nest": a structure that weaves intergenerational memories and, instead of settling heavily, decides to levitate over a landscape that it barely disturbs.

