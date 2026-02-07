Submit a Project Advertise
  Qingjiang Furong Pavilions / FLIP studio

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Wenzhou, China
  Interior Designers: FLIP studio
  Area: 2630
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Runzi Zhu
  Lead Architects: Kailun Sun, Edward Wang
© Runzi Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The town of Qingjiang lies between the northern foothills of the Yandang Mountains and Yueqing Bay, with the Furong Pond area at the heart of its regional ecological corridor. Against the backdrop of growing suburban agro-cultural tourism, the project centers on Furong Pond, establishing two key landscape nodes: one at the Ecological Island Wharf and the other at Qingyang Park on the opposite shore. By reviving a short-distance ferry route, the initiative aims to create a distinctive water-based ecological and cultural destination for Qingjiang.

FLIP studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture China
"Qingjiang Furong Pavilions / FLIP studio" 07 Feb 2026. ArchDaily.

© Runzi Zhu

清江芙蓉亭 / FLIP studio 番番營作

