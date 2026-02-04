91.0 House / Omer Arbel

-
Architects: Omer Arbel
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ema Peter
-
Manufacturers: Bocci
-
Lead Architect: Omer Arbel
-
-
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team Leader: Mark Dennis
- Design Team: Kevin Isherwood, Jaedan Leimert, Tyler Wied, Christa Clay, Steve Fassezke, Jay MacDonnell, Glenn Muxlow, Jason Murphy, Thomas Nichini, Jess Sarber, Deagan McDonald, Johann Tarves
- General Contractor : Treeline Construction
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. 91.0 is a house on a forested waterfront lot in the Gulf Island archipelago of the Canadian Pacific Northwest.