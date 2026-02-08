Lakeside Residence / Disbrow Iannuzzi

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a parklike site in a northern suburb of Detroit with the River Rouge running through it, this 4,000sf Y-shaped home opens to an elaborate landscape that the homeowner has cultivated for over 40 years. A former curator of Asian art and gallery owner, the homeowner wanted to incorporate her unique collection of handcrafted objects into the residence, which is further inspired by her family's heritage in the lumber industry.