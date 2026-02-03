Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Greenhill School - Rosa O. Valdes STEM and Innovation Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Higher Education
Addison, United States
  • Architects: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nic Lehoux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tremco, Interface, Acme Brick, Calmac, Cardinal Acoustics, Modernfold, NGS, Nakamoto Forestry North America, Precision Lighting, Schlage, Selec Tech, Trane
  • Lead Team: Daniel Lee, Tom Kirk, Margaret Sledge
  • Design Team: Habeeb Muhammad, Tom Breslin, Judy Chang, Nicolas DelCastillo, Chris Renn, Chuck Nawoj, Nora Chase
  • Office Lead Architects: Daniel Lee, AIA; Tom Kirk, Margaret Sledge
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Walter P. Moore
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: DBR Engineering Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Westwood (formerly Pacheco Koch)
  • Landscape Architecture: OJB Landscape Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Holmes Keogh Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Metropolitan Acoustics
  • General Contractor: Scott + Reid
  • City: Addison
  • Country: United States
Greenhill School - Rosa O. Valdes STEM and Innovation Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - Image 2 of 24
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1950, Greenhill School is a leading independent day school serving nearly 1,400 students in the north Dallas suburb of Addison. A campus of venerable buildings and welcoming outdoor spaces provides an inclusive and interconnected educational setting. Seeking a transformative STEM and Innovation facility to empower students to collaborate and problem-solve in new ways, Greenhill engaged our practice to design a flexible, high-performing environment that could serve as a teaching tool for sustainability.

