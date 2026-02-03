Greenhill School - Rosa O. Valdes STEM and Innovation Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

-
Architects: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
- Area: 67400 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Nic Lehoux
-
- Category: Educational Architecture, Higher Education
- Lead Team: Daniel Lee, Tom Kirk, Margaret Sledge
- Design Team: Habeeb Muhammad, Tom Breslin, Judy Chang, Nicolas DelCastillo, Chris Renn, Chuck Nawoj, Nora Chase
- Office Lead Architects: Daniel Lee, AIA; Tom Kirk, Margaret Sledge
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Walter P. Moore
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: DBR Engineering Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Westwood (formerly Pacheco Koch)
- Landscape Architecture: OJB Landscape Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Holmes Keogh Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Metropolitan Acoustics
- General Contractor: Scott + Reid
- City: Addison
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1950, Greenhill School is a leading independent day school serving nearly 1,400 students in the north Dallas suburb of Addison. A campus of venerable buildings and welcoming outdoor spaces provides an inclusive and interconnected educational setting. Seeking a transformative STEM and Innovation facility to empower students to collaborate and problem-solve in new ways, Greenhill engaged our practice to design a flexible, high-performing environment that could serve as a teaching tool for sustainability.