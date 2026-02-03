Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. Xutian Market / Multi-Architecture

Xutian Market / Multi-Architecture

Save

Xutian Market / Multi-Architecture - Exterior Photography, CourtyardXutian Market / Multi-Architecture - Interior PhotographyXutian Market / Multi-Architecture - Interior PhotographyXutian Market / Multi-Architecture - Interior PhotographyXutian Market / Multi-Architecture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Adaptive Reuse, Market
Huizhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xutian Market / Multi-Architecture - Interior Photography
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. At the foothills of Luofu Mountain, numerous streams formed, with one flowing southwest toward the plains, irrigating the farmlands.The early settlers gathered and settled against the hills, facing the stream, and ancient structures such as Wujingkui and Side Hall still remain today. From the area along Wujingkui and the fengshui-pond, the main peak of Luofu Mountain is visible. Following the launch of the Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone Architectural Art Project , Xutian Village was selected as our site due to its typical characteristics. It is carved out of the disparate leftover spaces behind the houses of 14 villagers. These spaces are linked along the fengshui-pond to form a continuous, narrow belt over 120 meters long and about 1,000 square meters in area. While sequentially connected, each of these 14 plots exists in its own unique state,currently filled with temporary sheds and toilets built by the villagers.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Multi-Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureMarketChina
Cite: "Xutian Market / Multi-Architecture" 03 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038305/xutian-market-multi-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags