Operations & Maintenance Building at the King Salman Park / Omrania

Save this picture! Courtesy of King Salman Park Foundation

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Operations and Maintenance Building is north of Hub 08, which is the gateway to the northern side of the park. The landscape concept for the Operations and Maintenance building is to provide a green aspect that carries on from the green roof of Hub 08 and conceals the back-of-house delivery areas and parking from view. The green facade of the outer building forms three bands of green that undulate along the primary access road and provide a pleasant edge to an otherwise industrial use.