World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Saudi Arabia
  Operations & Maintenance Building at the King Salman Park / Omrania

Operations & Maintenance Building at the King Salman Park / Omrania

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Industrial Architecture
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: Omrania
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21312
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Dr. Rukn Eldeen
Operations & Maintenance Building at the King Salman Park / Omrania - Image 3 of 25
Courtesy of King Salman Park Foundation

Text description provided by the architects. The Operations and Maintenance Building is north of Hub 08, which is the gateway to the northern side of the park. The landscape concept for the Operations and Maintenance building is to provide a green aspect that carries on from the green roof of Hub 08 and conceals the back-of-house delivery areas and parking from view. The green facade of the outer building forms three bands of green that undulate along the primary access road and provide a pleasant edge to an otherwise industrial use.

About this office
Omrania
Office

Industrial Architecture Saudi Arabia
Top #Tags