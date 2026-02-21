Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Heyi office / DPAA Design

Heyi office / DPAA Design

Save

Heyi office / DPAA Design - Exterior PhotographyHeyi office / DPAA Design - Image 3 of 25Heyi office / DPAA Design - Image 4 of 25Heyi office / DPAA Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Glass, ChairHeyi office / DPAA Design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Office Buildings, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: DPAA Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lihao
  • Lead Architects: Dao， Pick Up
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Heyi office / DPAA Design - Exterior Photography
© Lihao

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated within a garment-focused industrial park in Guangzhou, where the primary activities encompass office operations and production. The original structure is a three-story, cube-shaped building with a frame system—consistent with most structures in the park, it abuts the main thoroughfare directly, enclosed on all sides, and presents an almost collisional interface with the street front, lacking any form of buffer zone. The design brief calls for the transformation of this cubic building into a garment design office capable of accommodating approximately 100 occupants. The high occupancy density, combined with the inherently strong functional attributes of the office typology, introduces a pronounced sense of spatial density to the site. Against the backdrop of prioritizing functional requirements, the design process is initiated.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DPAA Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Heyi office / DPAA Design" 21 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038289/heyi-office-dpaa-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lihao

Heyi office / 偏离设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags