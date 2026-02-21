Heyi office / DPAA Design

+ 20

Category: Office Buildings, Renovation, Offices Interiors

Lighting Consultant: Guangzhou Guangshe Space Lighting

Engineering: Zhejiang Shixi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated within a garment-focused industrial park in Guangzhou, where the primary activities encompass office operations and production. The original structure is a three-story, cube-shaped building with a frame system—consistent with most structures in the park, it abuts the main thoroughfare directly, enclosed on all sides, and presents an almost collisional interface with the street front, lacking any form of buffer zone. The design brief calls for the transformation of this cubic building into a garment design office capable of accommodating approximately 100 occupants. The high occupancy density, combined with the inherently strong functional attributes of the office typology, introduces a pronounced sense of spatial density to the site. Against the backdrop of prioritizing functional requirements, the design process is initiated.