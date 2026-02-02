Arupo House / Cordada Arquitectura

-
Architects: Cordada Arquitectura
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2025
- Category: Houses
- A Lead Architects: Karla Briceño, José Luis Aguilera, Sebastián Zapata
- Drawings: Mathias Terán, Sebastián Zapata
- Structural Calcutation: Patricio Cevallos
- Building Team: Ángel Caiza
- Carpentry: Alfredo Acosta
- Plumbing And Sanitary Installations: Darío
- Electrical Installations: Hans Schneider
- City: Quito
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. Arupo rises serenely before the Ilaló volcano, in the Cornejo neighborhood of Conocoto. It is the home of a couple who embrace retirement not as an ending but as a threshold into a different time: slower in work, yet more intense in love for their children and grandchildren. An intimate refuge, yet open—ready to welcome family, friends, and the flow of life itself.