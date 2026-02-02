Submit a Project Advertise
Arupo House / Cordada Arquitectura

Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Cordada Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Houses
  • A Lead Architects: Karla Briceño, José Luis Aguilera, Sebastián Zapata
  • Drawings: Mathias Terán, Sebastián Zapata
  • Structural Calcutation: Patricio Cevallos
  • Building Team: Ángel Caiza
  • Carpentry: Alfredo Acosta
  • Plumbing And Sanitary Installations: Darío
  • Electrical Installations: Hans Schneider
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
Arupo House / Cordada Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Arupo rises serenely before the Ilaló volcano, in the Cornejo neighborhood of Conocoto. It is the home of a couple who embrace retirement not as an ending but as a threshold into a different time: slower in work, yet more intense in love for their children and grandchildren. An intimate refuge, yet open—ready to welcome family, friends, and the flow of life itself.

