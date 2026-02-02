Arupo House / Cordada Arquitectura

+ 26

Houses • Quito, Ecuador Architects: Cordada Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Category: Houses

A Lead Architects: Karla Briceño, José Luis Aguilera, Sebastián Zapata

Drawings: Mathias Terán, Sebastián Zapata

Structural Calcutation: Patricio Cevallos

Building Team: Ángel Caiza

Carpentry: Alfredo Acosta

Plumbing And Sanitary Installations: Darío

Electrical Installations: Hans Schneider

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. Arupo rises serenely before the Ilaló volcano, in the Cornejo neighborhood of Conocoto. It is the home of a couple who embrace retirement not as an ending but as a threshold into a different time: slower in work, yet more intense in love for their children and grandchildren. An intimate refuge, yet open—ready to welcome family, friends, and the flow of life itself.