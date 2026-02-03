Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Colombia
  5. The Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO

The Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO

Save

The Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO - Interior PhotographyThe Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO - Exterior PhotographyThe Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO - Exterior PhotographyThe Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO - Exterior PhotographyThe Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
Bogotá, Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO - Exterior Photography
© Alsar-Atelier

"The Memory of the River" is a project located at the intersection of public art and ephemeral architecture, conceived as a transitory infrastructure capable of reactivating urban spaces in the city of Bogotá through cultural uses. The initiative arises from the Secretariat of Culture, Recreation and Sports (SCRD) with Secretary Santiago Trujillo, the Director of Art, Culture, and Heritage Diego Parra, and structured by the Subdirectorate of Infrastructure and Cultural Heritage of the Secretariat, led by Edgar Figueroa, with a team composed of: Edgar Bernal, Emmanuel Guerra, Juliana Mendoza, Diego Rodríguez, and Juan Sebastián Robayo. They advocate for a temporary intervention—instead of a permanent one—as a strategy to decentralize cultural uses and allow different neighborhoods in the city to host their activities.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alsar Atelier
Office
SCRD
Office
El Lider S.A.S
Office
INGEACERO
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsColombia

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsColombia
Cite: "The Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO" [La Memoria del Rio / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO] 03 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038265/the-memory-of-the-river-alsar-atelier-plus-scrd-plus-el-lider-sas-plus-ingeacero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags