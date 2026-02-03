The Memory of the River / Alsar Atelier + SCRD + El Lider S.A.S + INGEACERO

+ 12

Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations

Design: Alsar Atelier

Assignment: SDRD

Execution: El Lider S.A.S

Manufacturing And Construction: Ingeacero + Terra

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

"The Memory of the River" is a project located at the intersection of public art and ephemeral architecture, conceived as a transitory infrastructure capable of reactivating urban spaces in the city of Bogotá through cultural uses. The initiative arises from the Secretariat of Culture, Recreation and Sports (SCRD) with Secretary Santiago Trujillo, the Director of Art, Culture, and Heritage Diego Parra, and structured by the Subdirectorate of Infrastructure and Cultural Heritage of the Secretariat, led by Edgar Figueroa, with a team composed of: Edgar Bernal, Emmanuel Guerra, Juliana Mendoza, Diego Rodríguez, and Juan Sebastián Robayo. They advocate for a temporary intervention—instead of a permanent one—as a strategy to decentralize cultural uses and allow different neighborhoods in the city to host their activities.