Kangsheng Road Education Complex / SEU-ARCH + ZRADI + UA GROUP

+ 35

Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Primary School Design: SEU-ARCH: Ma Jin, Jin Haoji, Jian Hairui, Liu Yingzhu, Liu Yingtong; UA GROUP: Zhang Ke, Wang Qiang, Bing Yuanzhe; Junior High School Design: Jiangsu Provincial Zhongrui East China Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co.,Ltd: Rong Zhaohui, Wang Xuefeng, Zhao Shengming, Chen Yangfan, Huang Yudi, Wang Kaicheng; Kindergarten Design: SEU-ARCH: Deng Hao, Li Meichen;

Clients: Nanjing Jiangbei New Area / Nanjing Urban Construction Investment Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.

City: Nanjing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The complex consists of a 24-class junior high school, a 30-class primary school, and a 24-class kindergarten, arranged sequentially from south to north, with integrated basements. The three principal architects in charge of the design engaged in an interesting "design dialogue," balancing division of labor and collaboration. Given their close relationship, the junior high and primary schools agreed on a coordinated master plan. Both structures adopt a "sandwich"-like layout. First, the dimensions of the connecting body at critical junctions are strictly controlled. Then, each is free to develop its own expression. The junior high and primary school buildings are divided longitudinally into three functional spaces. Arranged from west to east are auxiliary teaching space, main teaching space, and extracurricular interest space.