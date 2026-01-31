Café On-Site / aptdotapt

+ 29

Coffee Shop Interiors • Wenzhou, China Architects: aptdotapt

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Yumeng Zhu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: I/O Project , Modern Masters , Tile Design

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Jinrui Zhang, Leanne Letong Meng, Zheye Cai

Façade Consultant: I/O Project

City: Wenzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small town in Zhejiang, China, Café On-Site(开场Kai-Chang) is conceived as a field of energy for neighborhoods. Beyond serving locally inspired signature coffee and food, the café focuses on human gathering and interaction — on how energy flows, accumulates, and connects within a spatial setting. We developed the project holistically, including brand strategy, naming, visual identity, and interior design.