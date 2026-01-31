Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop Interiors
Wenzhou, China
  • Architects: aptdotapt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  I/O Project, Modern Masters, Tile Design
  • Design Team: Jinrui Zhang, Leanne Letong Meng, Zheye Cai
  • Façade Consultant: I/O Project
  • City: Wenzhou
  • Country: China
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small town in Zhejiang, China, Café On-Site(开场Kai-Chang) is conceived as a field of energy for neighborhoods. Beyond serving locally inspired signature coffee and food, the café focuses on human gathering and interaction — on how energy flows, accumulates, and connects within a spatial setting. We developed the project holistically, including brand strategy, naming, visual identity, and interior design.

Cite: "Café On-Site / aptdotapt" 31 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038259/cafe-on-site-aptdotapt> ISSN 0719-8884

