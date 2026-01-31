Café On-Site / aptdotapt

•
Wenzhou, China
-
Architects: aptdotapt
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
-
Manufacturers: I/O Project, Modern Masters, Tile Design
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Jinrui Zhang, Leanne Letong Meng, Zheye Cai
- Façade Consultant: I/O Project
- City: Wenzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small town in Zhejiang, China, Café On-Site(开场Kai-Chang) is conceived as a field of energy for neighborhoods. Beyond serving locally inspired signature coffee and food, the café focuses on human gathering and interaction — on how energy flows, accumulates, and connects within a spatial setting. We developed the project holistically, including brand strategy, naming, visual identity, and interior design.