YEARLY PLAN Shanghai Showroom / SHISUO design office

•
Shanghai, China
-
Architects: SHISUO design office
- Area: 226 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Xiaobin Lv
-
Lead Architects: Sanif、Changshan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Zhang Yichi、Lin Zihan
- Contractor: Beijing Youlong Jinsheng Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Consultant: Ensign Lighting Solutions (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Confronted with an irregular original site, SHISUO returned to the fundamental element of fashion display: the hanging rail. A "single continuous rail" is allowed to morph in response to the existing walls, columns, and rainwater pipes. It traces the walls, bends to evade columns, and rises to allow passage, absorbing the chaotic nature of the environment and transforming it into a dynamic vitality.