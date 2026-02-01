Submit a Project Advertise
YEARLY PLAN Shanghai Showroom / SHISUO design office

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: SHISUO design office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  226
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xiaobin Lv
  • Lead Architects: Sanif、Changshan
Text description provided by the architects. Confronted with an irregular original site, SHISUO returned to the fundamental element of fashion display: the hanging rail. A "single continuous rail" is allowed to morph in response to the existing walls, columns, and rainwater pipes. It traces the walls, bends to evade columns, and rises to allow passage, absorbing the chaotic nature of the environment and transforming it into a dynamic vitality.

SHISUO design office
