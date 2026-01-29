Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: CVDB arquitectos
- Area: 7100 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
-
Lead Architects: Cristina Veríssimo | Diogo Burnay
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Dorms
- Coordination: Cristina Veríssimo, Diogo Burnay, Rodolfo Reis, Joana Barrelas
- Project Team: Tiago Santos, André Bengochea, Ana F. Paisano
- Landscape Design: Bound Arquitectura Paisagista
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the Ventura Terra University Residence – University of Lisbon is conditioned by the necessary building density, given the proposed program, and by the limits of the lot and the maximum height defined in the Detailed Plan. Between the residence and the existing cafeteria building, a pedestrian path is created to connect the higher street to the north (near the Faculty of Architecture) and the lower street to the south.