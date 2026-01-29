Submit a Project Advertise
  Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos

Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos

Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood
Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Apartments, Dorms
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: CVDB arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Lead Architects: Cristina Veríssimo | Diogo Burnay
Save this picture!
Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos - Image 5 of 37
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the Ventura Terra University Residence – University of Lisbon is conditioned by the necessary building density, given the proposed program, and by the limits of the lot and the maximum height defined in the Detailed Plan. Between the residence and the existing cafeteria building, a pedestrian path is created to connect the higher street to the north (near the Faculty of Architecture) and the lower street to the south.

CVDB arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsPortugal
Cite: "Ventura Terra University Residence - University of Lisbon / CVDB arquitectos" [Residência Universitária Ventura Terra - Universidade de Lisboa / CVDB arquitectos] 29 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038240/ventura-terra-university-residence-university-of-lisbon-cvdb-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

