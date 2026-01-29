Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School / MIKAMI Architects

-
Architects: MIKAMI Architects
- Area: 1105 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Koji Horiuchi
-
Lead Architects: Kazuhiko Mashiko
- Category: Schools
- Design Team: Taketoshi Tomita, Katsuya Saito, Mitsutoshi Kusukawa, Natsumi Koma, Katsumi Kuramochi
- Technical Team: Keiichiro Matsumoto, Yu Yamakawa
- Architecture Offices: Ishikawa Design Office
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tada Shuji Structural Design Office
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Akeno Equipment Research Institute
- City: Tsuruoka
- Country: Japan
Nightingale's Nurse Cap – Located in the Shonai region of Yamagata Prefecture, Tsuruoka is a city where the heritage of the Shonai Domain remains deeply woven into the cultural fabric. The new campus for Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School was conceived under the theme of a nursing school grounded in Tsuruoka's history and culture, dedicated to cultivating professionals who will sustain regional healthcare. Sitting quietly within a culturally vibrant corner of the city, the building features distinctive white shades inspired by Florence Nightingale's nurse cap. These shades serve a dual purpose: they are functional devices to control solar heat gain and symbolic gestures to the community, expressing a commitment to the future of local medical care.