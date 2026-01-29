Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School / MIKAMI Architects

Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School / MIKAMI Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Tsuruoka, Japan
  • Architects: MIKAMI Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Koji Horiuchi
  • Lead Architects: Kazuhiko Mashiko
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Taketoshi Tomita, Katsuya Saito, Mitsutoshi Kusukawa, Natsumi Koma, Katsumi Kuramochi
  • Technical Team: Keiichiro Matsumoto, Yu Yamakawa
  • Architecture Offices: Ishikawa Design Office
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tada Shuji Structural Design Office
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Akeno Equipment Research Institute
  • City: Tsuruoka
  • Country: Japan
Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School / MIKAMI Architects - Exterior Photography
© Koji Horiuchi

Nightingale's Nurse Cap – Located in the Shonai region of Yamagata Prefecture, Tsuruoka is a city where the heritage of the Shonai Domain remains deeply woven into the cultural fabric. The new campus for Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School was conceived under the theme of a nursing school grounded in Tsuruoka's history and culture, dedicated to cultivating professionals who will sustain regional healthcare. Sitting quietly within a culturally vibrant corner of the city, the building features distinctive white shades inspired by Florence Nightingale's nurse cap. These shades serve a dual purpose: they are functional devices to control solar heat gain and symbolic gestures to the community, expressing a commitment to the future of local medical care.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsJapan
Cite: "Tsuruoka City Shonai Nursing School / MIKAMI Architects" 29 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038225/tsuruoka-city-shonai-nursing-school-mikami-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

