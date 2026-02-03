ÃO ATELIÊ/SHOWROOM / Clube

+ 28

Category: Showroom

Design Team: Gabriel Biselli, Yven Dellemann, Leonard Wanoschek, Luís Botter Maio, Céleste Assal

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new ÃO atelier and showroom at LAPI seeks to preserve the complex's original characteristics: light and earthy tones, exposed brick, and metallic reinforcement structures. Between the atelier and the showroom, two planes of curtains made of light, translucent fabrics were arranged, which, while preserving the intimacy of the craft, allow visitors to glimpse traces of the ongoing activities. These structures also allow for different configurations according to the program and activities – such as launches, exhibitions, cocktails, and other events.