Casa LL - Office Transformation / P•A•N

Houses, Refurbishment • Milan, Italy Architects: P•A•N

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Piercarlo Quecchia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG Davide Groppi , Driade , Esperia , Flaminia , Flos , Gobetto , Nemo Lighting , OLIVARI , RUBINETTERIE TREEMME , Vitra , Zumtobel Manufacturers:

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Office Lead Architects: Davide Macchi, Filippo Cattapan

Design Team: P•A•N

Construction Company: La Cà impresa di costruzioni

Fit Out: Ferrari Allestimenti

Stone Works: Paganessi Marmi

Metal Works: Officina Livietti

City: Milan

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In Milano, on the southern edge of the city, Casa LL originates from the reuse and transformation of a postmodern office building into a private residence. The project focused on shaping the void, the space between solids, through light and through raw, abstract materials.