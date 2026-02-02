Casa LL - Office Transformation / P•A•N

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: P•A•N
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Piercarlo Quecchia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Davide Groppi, Driade, Esperia, Flaminia, Flos, Gobetto, Nemo Lighting, OLIVARI, RUBINETTERIE TREEMME, Vitra, Zumtobel
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Office Lead Architects: Davide Macchi, Filippo Cattapan
  • Design Team: P•A•N
  • Construction Company: La Cà impresa di costruzioni
  • Fit Out: Ferrari Allestimenti
  • Stone Works: Paganessi Marmi
  • Metal Works: Officina Livietti
  • City: Milan
  • Country: Italy
© Piercarlo Quecchia

Text description provided by the architects. In Milano, on the southern edge of the city, Casa LL originates from the reuse and transformation of a postmodern office building into a private residence. The project focused on shaping the void, the space between solids, through light and through raw, abstract materials.

About this office
P•A•N
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

