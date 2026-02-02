Casa LL - Office Transformation / P•A•N

•
Milan, Italy
-
Architects: P•A•N
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Piercarlo Quecchia
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, Davide Groppi, Driade, Esperia, Flaminia, Flos, Gobetto, Nemo Lighting, OLIVARI, RUBINETTERIE TREEMME, Vitra, Zumtobel
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Office Lead Architects: Davide Macchi, Filippo Cattapan
- Design Team: P•A•N
- Construction Company: La Cà impresa di costruzioni
- Fit Out: Ferrari Allestimenti
- Stone Works: Paganessi Marmi
- Metal Works: Officina Livietti
- City: Milan
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In Milano, on the southern edge of the city, Casa LL originates from the reuse and transformation of a postmodern office building into a private residence. The project focused on shaping the void, the space between solids, through light and through raw, abstract materials.