Kolberger 5 Residence / Studio Mark Randel + David Chipperfield

Category: Apartments

Feasibility Study And Concept: Sascha Jung

Schematic Design And Design Development: Christoph Michael

Detail Design And Artistic Site Supervision: Philipp Kring

Project Team: Gunda Schulz, Judith Engel, Max Werner, Alexandr Minkin, Malte Sunder-Plassmann, Antonia Weyermann, Christian Busch

Design Phase: David Chipperfield

Fire Safety: Ingenieurbüro Pilar von Pilchau

Design Planning: Architekturbüro Wöhr

Construction Drawings: Maync Architektur for Linsmayer Projekte

City: Munich

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The area around the Herzogpark in Munich has retained a certain originality, despite the obvious prosperity of its residents. In addition to expensive del­icatessen shops, there are also long-established tailors, bakers, and butch­ers. Our client was able to purchase a double plot in a residential street, di­rectly along the Herzogpark. It sits in a row of four to five-story residential buildings, most of which were built in the early 20th century. The task was to design an apartment building that reflected the unique location and met the highest living standards.