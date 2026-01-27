Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kolberger 5 Residence / Studio Mark Randel + David Chipperfield

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Munich, Germany
  • Category: Apartments
  • Feasibility Study And Concept: Sascha Jung
  • Schematic Design And Design Development: Christoph Michael
  • Detail Design And Artistic Site Supervision: Philipp Kring
  • Project Team: Gunda Schulz, Judith Engel, Max Werner, Alexandr Minkin, Malte Sunder-Plassmann, Antonia Weyermann, Christian Busch
  • Design Phase: David Chipperfield
  • Design Planning: Architekturbüro Wöhr
  • Construction Drawings: Maync Architektur for Linsmayer Projekte
  • City: Munich
  • Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The area around the Herzogpark in Munich has retained a certain originality, despite the obvious prosperity of its residents. In addition to expensive del­icatessen shops, there are also long-established tailors, bakers, and butch­ers. Our client was able to purchase a double plot in a residential street, di­rectly along the Herzogpark. It sits in a row of four to five-story residential buildings, most of which were built in the early 20th century. The task was to design an apartment building that reflected the unique location and met the highest living standards.

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany
Cite: "Kolberger 5 Residence / Studio Mark Randel + David Chipperfield" 27 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038152/kolberger-5-residence-studio-mark-randel-plus-david-chipperfield> ISSN 0719-8884

