Shenzhen Futian Lvzhou Primary School / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

+ 28

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Schools

Design Team: Yu Chenhua, Liao Hongfeng, Lin Huamei, Luo Zhezhi, Xue Mengqi, Xia Jianqiang, Zhan Wenze, Lin Zhaojin

Master Plan: Cao Shaohui, Du Guotao, Gao Tong

Structures: Sun Suwen, Huang Jianyu, Wang Wentao, Liu Wei, Luo Tao

MEP: Zhu Yongbin, Yang Dezhi, Yao Jinghui, Liu Kangrong, Zhang Weiye, Yang Jichao, Kang Shaojun, Huang Jiawei, Liu Jun, Tan Xiaojun, Tang Pingcheng, Chen Duona

Curtain Wall Design: Fang Zhijiang, Liu Zhipeng, Liu Yang, Chen Wulin

Cost Estimation: Zhu Saihua

Landscape Design: Wang Chunhou, Wu Yanyu, Yang Lijuan, Chen Cheng, Dai Chao, Cui Min, Huang Yi, Yan Xiaona

Clients: Shenzhen Futian District Construction Works Authority

Signage Design: Shenzhen Free Space Sign Co., Ltd

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Campus in a Village-Town — Xinzhou, located on the south side of Futian Central Area in Shenzhen, is an important residential and living district. Over the years, it has developed a unique blend of commercial, residential, and urban village spaces. This rich urban fabric has fostered diverse communities and vibrant street life. Having settled in Shenzhen early on, I once lived in Xinzhou for seven years. It may not be the most "aesthetic" or "efficient" area, yet it offers something increasingly rare in standardized urban development: the unpredictability of life, social diversity, spatial inclusivity, and organic growth. It serves as an honest mirror, reflecting the delicate yet resilient daily life pulsating beneath the grand narrative of a megacity. To the southwest of the site, Fuqiang Road is an urban trunk road that generates significant noise. Northwest Xinzhou Fifth Street and northeast Xinzhou Seventh Street, as urban branch roads, serve as the primary access interfaces for the building complex. With a total floor area ratio (FAR) of 2.26, the project is a typical high-density campus in Shenzhen. To mitigate noise impact and explore spatial potential both vertically and underground, a rational overall layout was efficiently developed through comparative evaluation of multiple schemes, followed by the detailed architectural design.