  5. International Guest House, IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Hyderabad, India
  • Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Schematic Design): Yozo Fujino (Team Leader), Hidetoshi Ohno (Design Director), Kohei Oshima, Kazutaka Tonomura, Rumi Kimura (Design)
  • Nihon Sekkei (Schematic Design Support, Design Development): Takeshi Endo*, Toshihiko Kobayashi, Yoshiyuki Tobe, Yoshiki Nishimoto, Mikako Oshima
  • Apple Design Workshop (Schematic Design Support, Design Development): Hideki Eguchi, Yoshiki Taguchi*
  • Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Structure): Jun Sato (Structural Advisor)
  • Nihon Sekkei (Structural Engineering): Hideo Kobayashi, Koji Nishikawa, Yoko Imatomi*, Yasutaka Tanaka*
  • Nihon Sekkei (Mep Engineering): Shuzo Ishikawa*, Noboru Tamamura, Yosuke Otani, Daisuke Yoshizaki*, Arihiro Okada*, Masayuki Sato, Nobuyuki Somekawa, Hideaki Hoshino
  • Supervision: HCP
  • Construction: L&T Technology Services
  • City: Hyderabad
  • Country: India
  
International Guest House, IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Exterior Photography
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Text description provided by the architects. The International Guest House is part of the comprehensive campus development of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH). It is among the six core buildings defined in the master plan and was designed through a distinctive framework of international collaboration.

Material

Concrete

Cite: "International Guest House, IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop" 27 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038137/international-guest-house-iit-hyderabad-iith-campus-design-team-of-the-university-of-tokyo-plus-nihon-sekkei-plus-apl-design-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

