  5. Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura

Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura

Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, WoodTreehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, ClosetTreehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairTreehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Image 5 of 24Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Architects: Projekt V Arhitektura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shantanu Starick
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artisan, Gazzda, Krivaja Homes, Zanat, prostoria
Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Shantanu Starick

Text description provided by the architects. This sustainable 100m² retrofit by Project V Architecture transforms a Sarajevo apartment—set in an Austro-Hungarian-era courtyard block—into a warm, immersive world crafted from natural materials. Designed for a young family, the home features cherry wood linings, clay-painted walls, stone worktops, linen curtains, travertine, and minimalist detailing. Its most surprising element: a bespoke prefabricated children's Tree house, made from spruce glulam. The apartment evokes a sense of timelessness, building on a rich history of minimalism and 20th century modernism from Sarajevo, and hosts a curated selection of contemporary Bosnian craft and artwork throughout.

Projekt V Arhitektura
WoodFabric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBosnia and Herzegovina

Cite: "Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura" 22 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038013/treehouse-apartment-projekt-v-arhitektura> ISSN 0719-8884

