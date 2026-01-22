Treehouse Apartment / Projekt V Arhitektura

-
Architects: Projekt V Arhitektura
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Shantanu Starick
-
Manufacturers: Artisan, Gazzda, Krivaja Homes, Zanat, prostoria
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Vernes Causevic, Lucy Dinnen
- Design Team: Projekt V Arhitektura
- City: Sarajevo
- Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Text description provided by the architects. This sustainable 100m² retrofit by Project V Architecture transforms a Sarajevo apartment—set in an Austro-Hungarian-era courtyard block—into a warm, immersive world crafted from natural materials. Designed for a young family, the home features cherry wood linings, clay-painted walls, stone worktops, linen curtains, travertine, and minimalist detailing. Its most surprising element: a bespoke prefabricated children's Tree house, made from spruce glulam. The apartment evokes a sense of timelessness, building on a rich history of minimalism and 20th century modernism from Sarajevo, and hosts a curated selection of contemporary Bosnian craft and artwork throughout.