Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects

Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects

Save

Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects - Image 2 of 19Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, LightingOsler House / Scott and Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairOsler House / Scott and Scott Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenOsler House / Scott and Scott Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Vancouver, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a southern sloping Vancouver neighbourhood, the mid-century house is one of the few remaining bungalow-scaled homes in a part of the city where larger lots were desirable for the construction of larger houses in the 1980s and 90s. The 1 ½ story house, both designed in 1952 and renovated in 1982 by the Canadian Architect Ron Thom, sits beneath a mature canopy of cedars, maples, and dogwoods. The home's spaces are sheltered under staggered planes of 3x6 cedar roof decking, with the living space guarded from the street by a concrete brick hearth with clerestory and terrace glazing opening the house to the south.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Scott and Scott Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: "Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects " 20 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037948/osler-house-scott-and-scott-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags