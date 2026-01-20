Osler House / Scott and Scott Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a southern sloping Vancouver neighbourhood, the mid-century house is one of the few remaining bungalow-scaled homes in a part of the city where larger lots were desirable for the construction of larger houses in the 1980s and 90s. The 1 ½ story house, both designed in 1952 and renovated in 1982 by the Canadian Architect Ron Thom, sits beneath a mature canopy of cedars, maples, and dogwoods. The home's spaces are sheltered under staggered planes of 3x6 cedar roof decking, with the living space guarded from the street by a concrete brick hearth with clerestory and terrace glazing opening the house to the south.