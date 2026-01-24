Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Narxoz University Business School / AGP Architects

Narxoz University Business School / AGP Architects

Narxoz University Business School / AGP Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: AGP Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6640
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VEKA, Armstrong ceilings, Balta
  • Lead Architects: Kanashkova Svetlana
Narxoz University Business School / AGP Architects - Exterior Photography
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. A former 1978 campus building at Narxoz University in Almaty has been transformed into a contemporary Business School that redefines how executive education is experienced in Central Asia, turning a forgotten architectural feature into the driving force of a new institutional identity.

About this office
AGP Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationKazakhstan

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationKazakhstan
Cite: "Narxoz University Business School / AGP Architects" 24 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037946/narxoz-university-business-school-agp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

