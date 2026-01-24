Narxoz University Business School / AGP Architects

•
Almaty, Kazakhstan
-
Architects: AGP Architects
- Area: 6640 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Damir Otegen
-
Manufacturers: VEKA, Armstrong ceilings, Balta
-
Lead Architects: Kanashkova Svetlana
- Category: Schools, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
- Technical Team: Zhunusov Madi, Kapenov Askar, Shevchenko Aleksandr
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Dampa
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. A former 1978 campus building at Narxoz University in Almaty has been transformed into a contemporary Business School that redefines how executive education is experienced in Central Asia, turning a forgotten architectural feature into the driving force of a new institutional identity.