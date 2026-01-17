An Mien Lumiere Cafe / xưởng xép

+ 25

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: khongphainhan

Design Team: Nguyen Anh Dung, Nai, Minh Tam

Construction And Interior Contractor: ROVA

Woodwork Contractor: Mr.Trung

Drawings: Minh Tam

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An Miên is a coffee brand built on pride in the authentic values of quality coffee, closely associated with the image of the roasting workshop—where aroma, heat, and the rhythm of industrial operations coexist. The space is conceived as an extension of this spirit, where the act of enjoying coffee is framed through materiality, light, and emotion.