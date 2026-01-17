An Mien Lumiere Cafe / xưởng xép

•
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: khongphainhan
- Design Team: Nguyen Anh Dung, Nai, Minh Tam
- Construction And Interior Contractor: ROVA
- Woodwork Contractor: Mr.Trung
- Drawings: Minh Tam
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. An Miên is a coffee brand built on pride in the authentic values of quality coffee, closely associated with the image of the roasting workshop—where aroma, heat, and the rhythm of industrial operations coexist. The space is conceived as an extension of this spirit, where the act of enjoying coffee is framed through materiality, light, and emotion.