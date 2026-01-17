Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
An Mien Lumiere Cafe / xưởng xép

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: xưởng xép
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Lam Bao
  • Lead Team: khongphainhan
  • Design Team: Nguyen Anh Dung, Nai, Minh Tam
  • Construction And Interior Contractor: ROVA
  • Woodwork Contractor: Mr.Trung
  • Drawings: Minh Tam
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
An Mien Lumiere Cafe / xưởng xép - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair, Beam, Glass
Courtesy of xưởng xép

Text description provided by the architects. An Miên is a coffee brand built on pride in the authentic values of quality coffee, closely associated with the image of the roasting workshop—where aroma, heat, and the rhythm of industrial operations coexist. The space is conceived as an extension of this spirit, where the act of enjoying coffee is framed through materiality, light, and emotion.

About this office
xưởng xép
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

Materials and Tags

