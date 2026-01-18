Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Thailand
  5. Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat

Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat

Save

Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat - Image 2 of 29Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, GlassNova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat - Image 4 of 29Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat - Image 5 of 29Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Gallery
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Skarn Chaiyawat
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  494
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Danpal
  • Lead Architects: Skarn Chaiyawat
  • Category: Gallery
  • Lead Team: Skarn Chaiyawat, Krit Chatikavanij
  • Design Team: Punika Chaiyawat, Supakorn Chantakitwattana, Phumipat Srisubun
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jedsada Ard-ong
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ruttavee Tangmanyutitham
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Dechit Tochaikul
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat - Image 2 of 29
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Nova Contemporary is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to supporting artists from Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Thailand. In addition to serving as a platform for the acquisition and sale of works by represented artists, the gallery is open to the public, offering free access to its rotating exhibitions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Skarn Chaiyawat
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryThailand
Cite: "Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat" 18 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037888/nova-contemporary-gallery-skarn-chaiyawat> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags