Nova Contemporary Gallery / Skarn Chaiyawat

Gallery • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: Skarn Chaiyawat

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 494 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: DOF Sky|Ground

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Danpal

Lead Architects: Skarn Chaiyawat

Category: Gallery

Lead Team: Skarn Chaiyawat, Krit Chatikavanij

Design Team: Punika Chaiyawat, Supakorn Chantakitwattana, Phumipat Srisubun

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jedsada Ard-ong

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ruttavee Tangmanyutitham

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Dechit Tochaikul

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Nova Contemporary is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to supporting artists from Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Thailand. In addition to serving as a platform for the acquisition and sale of works by represented artists, the gallery is open to the public, offering free access to its rotating exhibitions.