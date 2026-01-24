103 Grand Residential Building / Of Possible

•
Brooklyn, United States
-
Architects: Of Possible
- Area: 7300 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jake Balston
-
Manufacturers: Madera Surfaces, Shildan
-
Lead Architects: Vincent Appel
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- General Contractor : Rise Development
- City: Brooklyn
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The team behind 103 Grand Street has unveiled the new multi-family building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Brooklyn-based architecture and design firm, Of Possible, 103 Grand is a three-unit 7,300 square foot development consisting of two duplexes and a triplex. Constructed by Rise Development, the project is located in the heart of Williamsburg and marries iconic Williamsburg loft-style living with the desirability of outdoor space, typically found only in garden-level apartments.