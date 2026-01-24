103 Grand Residential Building / Of Possible

+ 18

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

General Contractor : Rise Development

City: Brooklyn

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The team behind 103 Grand Street has unveiled the new multi-family building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Brooklyn-based architecture and design firm, Of Possible, 103 Grand is a three-unit 7,300 square foot development consisting of two duplexes and a triplex. Constructed by Rise Development, the project is located in the heart of Williamsburg and marries iconic Williamsburg loft-style living with the desirability of outdoor space, typically found only in garden-level apartments.