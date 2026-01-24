Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  103 Grand Residential Building / Of Possible

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: Of Possible
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jake Balston
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Madera Surfaces, Shildan
  • Lead Architects: Vincent Appel
© Jake Balston

Text description provided by the architects. The team behind 103 Grand Street has unveiled the new multi-family building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Brooklyn-based architecture and design firm, Of Possible, 103 Grand is a three-unit 7,300 square foot development consisting of two duplexes and a triplex. Constructed by Rise Development, the project is located in the heart of Williamsburg and marries iconic Williamsburg loft-style living with the desirability of outdoor space, typically found only in garden-level apartments.

About this office
Of Possible
Office

Material

Wood

Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments, United States

Materials and Tags

Cite: "103 Grand Residential Building / Of Possible" 24 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037866/103-grand-residential-building-of-possible> ISSN 0719-8884

