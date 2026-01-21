Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design

+ 38

Category: Museums & Exhibit

Design Team: LIAO Guowei, LIANG Ziyi, LI Yu, ZHONG Shupeng, WANG Wenkai, XIAO Peimin, XU Mu (Structural), ZHAO Tingting (Structural)

Interior Design: Leaping Creative

Construction Drawings: Guangzhou Xincheng Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.，JZFZ Architectural Design Co.,Ltd

Curtain Wall Design: Shenzhen Zhongzhu Technology Curtain Wall Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design: Palm Design Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: z design and planning, Handu Design Consultants Shenzhen Co., Ltd.

Client: Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum takes scent—an invisible and intangible medium—as the starting point of its architectural concept. Challenging the visual dominance of conventional museum design, the project introduces smell, memory, and multisensory perception into spatial narration. Guided by principles of openness, collaboration, and sustainability, the museum is conceived not merely as an attractive cultural destination, but as a platform for public engagement with the history of perfumery, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary technologies. It offers an ideal environment to experience the evolution of fragrance creation. Through architectural expression, the intangible nature of scent is transformed into a tangible, spatial encounter—establishing the museum as a vital venue for dialogue and exchange within global fragrance culture.