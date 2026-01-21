Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Guangzhou, China
  • Design Team: LIAO Guowei, LIANG Ziyi, LI Yu, ZHONG Shupeng, WANG Wenkai, XIAO Peimin, XU Mu (Structural), ZHAO Tingting (Structural)
  • Interior Design: Leaping Creative
  • Construction Drawings: Guangzhou Xincheng Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.，JZFZ Architectural Design Co.,Ltd
  • Curtain Wall Design: Shenzhen Zhongzhu Technology Curtain Wall Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape Design: Palm Design Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: z design and planning, Handu Design Consultants Shenzhen Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image

Text description provided by the architects. The Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum takes scent—an invisible and intangible medium—as the starting point of its architectural concept. Challenging the visual dominance of conventional museum design, the project introduces smell, memory, and multisensory perception into spatial narration. Guided by principles of openness, collaboration, and sustainability, the museum is conceived not merely as an attractive cultural destination, but as a platform for public engagement with the history of perfumery, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary technologies. It offers an ideal environment to experience the evolution of fragrance creation. Through architectural expression, the intangible nature of scent is transformed into a tangible, spatial encounter—establishing the museum as a vital venue for dialogue and exchange within global fragrance culture.

About this office
Shenzhen Huahui Design
Office

Cite: "Guangzhou Xuelei Fragrance Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design" 21 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037854/guangzhou-xuelei-fragrance-museum-shenzhen-huahui-design> ISSN 0719-8884

