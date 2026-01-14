S House / MM++ architects

•
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
-
Architects: MM++ architects
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
-
Lead Architects: My An Pham Thi, Michael Charruault
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: Michael Charruault
- General Contractor: Khoa Do
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. S House is a small, quiet house that asks a simple question: how might we live more lightly, even within the density of the city? Set on a narrow plot in Tan Thuận Tây, District 7, the house draws its spirit from rural life in the Mekong Delta — a way of living shaped by weather, plants, open air, and daily rituals rather than walls. Though surrounded by urban streets, S House feels closer to an eco-lodge than a city dwelling: a personal rural refuge with gentle touches of modernity.