S House / MM++ architects

Hospitality Architecture
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: MM++ architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
  • Lead Architects: My An Pham Thi, Michael Charruault
S House / MM++ architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Balcony, Courtyard
© Hirouyki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. S House is a small, quiet house that asks a simple question: how might we live more lightly, even within the density of the city? Set on a narrow plot in Tan Thuận Tây, District 7, the house draws its spirit from rural life in the Mekong Delta — a way of living shaped by weather, plants, open air, and daily rituals rather than walls. Though surrounded by urban streets, S House feels closer to an eco-lodge than a city dwelling: a personal rural refuge with gentle touches of modernity.

MM++ architects
Wood

Cite: "S House / MM++ architects" 14 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037815/s-house-mm-plus-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

