S House / MM++ architects

Text description provided by the architects. S House is a small, quiet house that asks a simple question: how might we live more lightly, even within the density of the city? Set on a narrow plot in Tan Thuận Tây, District 7, the house draws its spirit from rural life in the Mekong Delta — a way of living shaped by weather, plants, open air, and daily rituals rather than walls. Though surrounded by urban streets, S House feels closer to an eco-lodge than a city dwelling: a personal rural refuge with gentle touches of modernity.