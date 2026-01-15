Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio

+ 29

Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: Unknown Surface Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Rungkit Charoenwat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Lamptitude , Modernform , Siamtak , Timbercharm

Lead Architects: Cievanard Nattabowonphal, Piyanat Songkhorh, Nonglak Boonsaeng

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Cievanard Nattabowonphal, Piyanat Songkhorh, Nonglak Boonsaeng

Interior Design: REAL AS TECT

Project Management: REAL AS TECT

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the restless energy of Bangkok's Ladprao district, Terrarium House sits quietly on a unique, ladle-shaped plot. With a narrow three-meter access road leading to a square site hemmed in by neighbors on all four sides, the land initially seemed landlocked. However, the design turns this constraint into its greatest asset, flipping the perspective to create an inward-looking sanctuary—a private world entirely detached from the chaos outside.