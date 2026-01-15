Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio

Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio

Save

Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassTerrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, WoodTerrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 22 of 34Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio - Exterior PhotographyTerrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Unknown Surface Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lamptitude, Modernform, Siamtak, Timbercharm
  • Lead Architects: Cievanard Nattabowonphal, Piyanat Songkhorh, Nonglak Boonsaeng
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the restless energy of Bangkok's Ladprao district, Terrarium House sits quietly on a unique, ladle-shaped plot. With a narrow three-meter access road leading to a square site hemmed in by neighbors on all four sides, the land initially seemed landlocked. However, the design turns this constraint into its greatest asset, flipping the perspective to create an inward-looking sanctuary—a private world entirely detached from the chaos outside.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Unknown Surface Studio
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Terrarium House / Unknown Surface Studio" 15 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037778/terrarium-house-unknown-surface-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags